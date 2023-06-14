Sushant Singh receives tribute from sister

Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh gave a heartfelt tribute to her brother on his 3rd death anniversary.

Published Date - 04:32 PM, Wed - 14 June 23

Mumbai: It was in June 2020, when the entertainment industry lost one of the rising stars, Sushant Singh Rajput. The actor who won everyone over with his superb performances in each of the roles he took on, began his career with the TV show, ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’.

On his death anniversary, his sister Shweta Singh Kirti gave a heartfelt tribute to her brother. Taking to her Instagram handle, she posted some screenshots of the books he had suggested to her along with a wonderful photo of Sushant with his niece and nephew. The penultimate picture in the series that Shweta posted is a snapshot of a discussion between the siblings, in which Sushant suggested three books for reading and mentioned, “Also these three were my last year’s fav. You also share if you find anything kickass.”

While remembering her brother, she wrote in the caption, “Love you Bhai, and salute to your intelligence. I miss you every moment. But I know you are a part of me now…. You have become as integral as my breath. Sharing a few books recommended by him. Let’s live him by being him. #SushantIsAlive”

Born on January 21, 1986, Sushant began his career in the entertainment industry with the TV shows like ‘Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil’ and later got positive feedback for his performance in Ekta Kapoor’s ‘Pavitra Rishta‘. The actor shifted to the big screen and was seen in movies like ‘Kai Po Che‘, ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story‘, ‘Shuddh Desi Romance’, ‘Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!’, ‘Chhichhore‘, ‘Dil Bechara’ among others.

Apart from his acting skills, he was interested in reading books and astrophysics. Sushant was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 14, 2020.