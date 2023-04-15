TSPSC question paper leak case: ED granted persmission to question two suspects

The Enforcement Directorate suspects large scale money laundering took place in the entire paper leak episode

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:14 PM, Sat - 15 April 23

Hyderabad: The Nampally court on Saturday granted permission to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to question the two suspects, Praveen Kumar and Rajasekhar Reddy, in the TSPSC paper leak case.

The ED had registered a case and approached the Nampally court seeking permission to question the two suspects. The ED suspects large scale money laundering took place in the entire paper leak episode.

The court granted permission to the ED to question Praveen and Rajasekhar on Monday and Tuesday. The officials are likely to question them in the Central Prison Chanchalguda where they are presently lodged.

Meanwhile, the SIT team of Hyderabad police who took custody of the husband-wife duo, Sai Laukik and Sushmita, after the court granted three day custody, took them to their native place Khammam as part of the investigation. The couple was taken to their native place and a search was conducted at their house. The police seized some documents in their house during the searches. A few of the family members were also questioned.

The SIT had arrested Laukik and Sushmita early this month for allegedly purchasing District Account Officer (DAO) examination paper from the prime suspect Praveen Kumar, by allegedly paying Rs 6 lakh.