Suspect in Secunderabad arson detained by AP police

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:06 PM, Sat - 18 June 22

Guntur: The Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday took into custody a suspect in arson at Secunderabad railway station during protests over Agnipath scheme.

The suspect, Avula Subba Rao who is Director of Sai Defence Academy, was held by Guntur police in Khambam from where he was taken to Narasaraopeta here. He is being handed over to railway police.

According to information available, Subba Rao is running nine coaching centres across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.