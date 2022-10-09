SVS Group of Educational Institutions receives award

Published Date - 07:02 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

Hanamkonda: SVS Group of Institutions has been presented with the ‘India’s Education Excellence Award’ instituted by Berkshire Media Pvt Ltd.

SVS Group founder and chairman Dr Errabelli Thirmal Rao, Vice-Chairperson Dr Errabelli Suvarna and Director Harishni received the award at a ceremony in Mumbai on Sunday, according to a press note.

“Our institution was selected for this award for offering innovative courses and quality education in Hanamkonda,” Thirmal Rao said, adding that the institution was adopting modern methods of teaching and also introducing demand-based courses like B.Tech in AI and ML, and Data Science. “I’m sure that the institute will get an autonomous status and good rank by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) this year,” he added.

According to Thirmal Rao, students of the SVS Groups are getting campus placements every year. The institute, which is one of the top institutions in erstwhile Warangal district, was established five decades ago. It is now affiliated to Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU), Hyderabad, and Kakatiya University (KU). Berkshire Media Pvt Ltd, USA, CEO, Hemant Kaushik and others were present.