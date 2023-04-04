Swapnalok fire accident: Telangana High Court issues notice to QNet

According to the report, the lack of an emergency exit was found to be the major reason for the mishap

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Tue - 4 April 23

File Photo: Telangana High Court

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice N Tukaramji on Monday issued notices to the QNet Vihaan Direct Selling Private Limited in the matter pertaining to fire accident at the Swapnalok Complex.

The Bench was dealing with a suo moto PIL taken up based on a news report published in an English daily on the fire accident that took place in the Swapnalok complex resulting in the death of 6 members of Qnet staff. According to the report, the lack of an emergency exit was found to be the major reason for the mishap.

According to preliminary investigation, it is said that a short circuit is said to be the reason behind the blaze. At present, the GHMC officials seized the complex and set up a banner stating the building was closed temporarily under safety measures. The Bench adjourned the matter to June 26 for the response of the authorities.