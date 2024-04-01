Swarnagiri temple, an architectural marvel

Hyderabad: Yadadri Tirumala Devasthanam, also known as Swarnagiri Sree Venkateswara Swamy Devasthanam, situated atop Manepally Hills in Bhuvanagiri, has emerged as a captivating new destination just 47.3 kilometres from Hyderabad and a mere 19.7 kilometres from Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple in Yadadri.

Recently opened for devotees, albeit partially under construction, this temple is quickly becoming a focal point of spiritual significance and architectural magnificence. Nestled on a sprawling 22-acre land owned by the Manepally family, the new temple is hailed as one of the largest Balaji temples in South India.

Its location on the picturesque Swarnagiri hill lends it an ethereal charm, especially when the temple is illuminated. Ascending the 108 steps to the temple, visitors are greeted by a blend of Pallava, Vijayanagara, Chola, and Chalukya architectural styles.

Four Rajagopurams adorn the temple walls, leading to spacious mandapams and culminating in a five-storied Vimana Gopuram atop the sanctum sanctorum. Inside the garba gruha stands a majestic 12-feet tall statue of Lord Sri Venkateshwara, said to be the largest in Telangana. Noteworthy features include a 120-feet Hunumana Mandapa housing a 40-feet monolith statue of Hanuman, and a massive bronze bell weighing about one and- a-half tons, the second largest in India.

DNV Prasad Sthapathi, the chief sculptor of Statue of Equality, and related structures on the premises, supervised the entire temple construction, assembling skilled artisans from different States to craft the temple complex. While some areas like Sri Jala Narayana Swami Sannidhi, Sreevari Padapeethamu, and Sri Lakshminarasimha Mandapam are already enchanting visitors, others like Sri Bhuvaraha Mandapam and Karya Siddhi Hanuman Sannidhi are in the midst of construction, promising even grander experiences in the future.

The temple features the Jala Narayana Swami Sannidhi, a water-filled sanctum illuminated with lights in the evening, offering a visual delight to visitors. Additionally, there are the Sreevari Padapeethamu, Lakshminarasimha Mandapamu, Garudalwar Sthambham, Karya Siddhi Hanuman Sannidhi, Garuda Mandapamu, and a Ganesha temple. However, the Annadhana Sathramu and Kalyana Mandapamu are still under construction. Access to the temple is primarily through the highway road from Uppal, with two entry roads available after a u-turn from the highway. There is an ongoing road construction from the National Highway to the temple.