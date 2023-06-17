Don’t waste your time on ‘Jee Karda’

There are many shows which try too hard to look modern and progressive. ‘Jee Karda’, unfortunately, is a victim of its own poor screenplay.

By Kota Saumya Published Date - 03:15 PM, Sat - 17 June 23

Title: Jee Karda (series)

Cast: Tamannaah Bhatia, Aashim Gulati, Anya Singh

Director: Arunima Sharma

Streaming on: Prime Video

The web series on Prime Video follows seven childhood friends who meet a face reader at a carnival. He tells each kid what they should stay away from in order to be successful as adults. One is told to be wary of the year 2022, one of his father, one of sweets, one of love, one of his status and so on.

Cut to the present, we see these kids all grown up and coming face-to-face with the exact thing they were told to stay away from. Out of the entire cast, it’s Tamannaah, Anya Singh and Aashim Gulati who actually do a decent job with their assignment.

Tamannaah plays Lavanya who can’t make up her mind about marrying her live-in boyfriend, Aashim’s Arjun is a rapper and the poster boy for controversies, Anya’s Preet struggles with finding the right partner, Sheetal (Samvedna Suwalka) tries to find quiet moments with her husband in the cramped apartment she shares with her in-laws, Melroy (Sayan Banerjee) deals with his partner’s unwillingness to come out of the closet and then there is Shahid (Hussain Dalal, also one of the directors) who is the typical charity case the affluent kids invite into their group for kicks and fun. He struggles as a humble schoolteacher in a big metropolitan city.

While the premise of the series is promising and will relate to a certain age group of audience, it unnecessarily depends on trying to shock audiences with its numerous graphic sex scenes and curse words being thrown around. You don’t really feel like rooting for any of the characters, they come across very shallow and without any depth.

If it was the ‘Four More Shots Please!’ vibe that director Arunima Sharma was going for, she falls flat on her face with this shoddy production. Tamannaah should really rethink what kind of image she is going for when picking projects, ’cos this certainly ain’t it.

There are countless quality productions on various OTT platforms, you are better off with those.