Prime Video to premiere Telugu romance drama ‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’ on June 17

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Thu - 15 June 23

Hyderabad: Prime Video has, on Thursday, announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of the Telugu romance drama ‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’. Directed by Nandini Reddy and produced by Priyanka Dutt under Swapna Cinema and Mitra Vinda Movies, the film stars Santosh Shoban and Malavika Nair in the lead, with Rajendra Prasad, Gautami, Vennela Kishore, and Rao Ramesh starring in pivotal roles.

‘Anni Manchi Sakunamule’ will exclusively stream in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 17 with dubs in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Set in the fictional town of Victoriapuram, the film follows the journey of two high-school friends, Rishi (Santosh Shoban) and Aarya (Malvika Nair), who are poles apart and are born into warring families. In spite of all the odds, the two fall in love and hope to get the families’ approval for their union. Filled with emotions, conflict, and hope, the movie unfolds Aarya and Rishi endeavors to bridge the divide and have a happily-ever-after.

