Swiss watchmaker Omega opens boutique at Jubilee Hills

The boutique has an exclusive lounge area with a library that displays Omega’s fine artistry and allows customers to delve deeper into the world of watches while sipping coffee.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 7 June 2024, 10:51 PM

OMEGA inaugurates its newly renovated boutique at Jubilee Hills.

Hyderabad: Swiss watchmaker Omega on Friday announced that it has opened the doors to a freshly made over boutique for watch aficionados in the city at Jubilee Hills. The boutique boasts of large space where watch lovers can come together to spend quality time while browsing through the latest collections.

The boutique features Omega’s new design concept including generous open spaces, contemporary styling and elaborate zoning, allowing customers to walk into a modern and inviting space that reflects the brand’s passion for refinement in every detail. The highlight of the newly renovated boutique is an exclusive lounge area with a library that displays Omega’s fine artistry and allows customers to delve deeper into the world of watches while sipping coffee, a press release said.

Currently in focus at the boutique are the latest Constellation Meteorite watches, inspired by the precise movement of the stars. This year, the theme continues with a new range of models featuring distinctly unique dials created from meteorite. Omega has also employed its most advanced colour treatment technologies, which means that a wide variety of captivating options are available, the press release added.