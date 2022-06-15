‘Systematic revision can help with retention’

Staying away from smartphones while reading for the competitive examination is very important to stay focussed on studies, says Dr Vepa, director of Vepa Academy.

Talking to the job aspirants during an awareness programme on competitive examinations organised by Telangana Today-Namasthe Telangana in Siddipet on Wednesday, Dr Vepa observed one person can recollect only 20 percent of what they have read after 24 hours. However, he said that they will be able to improve it by doing a regular and systematic revision of topics they have already read or listened in a class.

Dr Vepa has suggested them to start the first revision in the classroom itself by staying back in the classroom for 10 to 15 minutes after the class. “Talking to friends on the same subject and discussing with the friends on the subject is also part of the revision,” he said. During the first week, he has asked the aspirants to remember topics covered in the classroom twice a day, to remember them permanently.

Utilise technology mindfully: Sridhar

V Sridhar, the UPSC 336 ranker from Telangana, has observed that technology has given access to knowledge to even students from rural areas. Advising the aspirants not to worry about their rural background, Rao said technology will help them in overcome all these hurdles.

However, he has asked them not to watch or read anything other than the syllabus while using the phone or laptop which will eventually waste their time.

Addressing the awareness programme on competitive examinations in Siddipet on Wednesday, Sridhar, son of a constable from Karimnagar district, asked the aspirants to prepare smartly rather than just working hard. He asked them to prepare a list of books they need to read at the very beginning of their preparation.

“You may have been born as poor, but one should not die as a poor man, ” Sridhar said to the assembled crowd of aspirants. He reiterated the importance of practising mock tests and previous years papers. Sridhar underlined the importance of taking proper guidance before starting the preparation.