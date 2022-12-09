T-AIM selects 62 AI startups for Revv Up programme

Over 80% outside startups are intent on opening a local office in Telangana next year and more than 20% of startups have a female founder.

Hyderabad: The Telangana AI Mission (T-AIM) selected 62 startups for the third cohort of the Revv Up acceleration programme of the Government of Telangana.

It will enable, and empower AI startups through structured interventions. T-AIM got more than 220 applications.

“I am pleased to see Revv Up grow. This is a testament to the innovation ecosystem in Telangana and the supportive policies we have put in place for startups. I would like to invite startups to come to Telangana and benefit from our favourable startup environment,” said IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao.

The selected startups are from enterprise SaaS, smart cities, agriculture, healthcare, education and others. They hail from 13 Indian States. Over 80% outside startups are intent on opening a local office in Telangana next year. More than 20% of startups have a female founder.

“From addressing crop health, to aiding citizen and women’s safety, enabling medical diagnostics, and promoting sustainability, these startups demonstrate the potential of AI to make a positive impact. We look forward to supporting their growth and success,” said IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

The next cohort of Revv Up is expected in May 2023 and applications will be taken a month before that, a release said.