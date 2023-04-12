T-Diagnostic Hub all set to be inaugurated at Eturnagaram

Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

T-Diagnostic Hub building at Eturnagaram in Mulugu district. Photo: Prabhakar

Mulugu: Poor people from the remote parts of the district, mainly dominated by tribals, are all set to get medical tests done for free soon with a corporate level diagnostic centre all set to be inaugurated at the Eturnagaram mandal centre under the limits of the ITDA, Eturnagaram.

As part of the State government’s attempts to expand diagnostic testing centres in rural areas, the T-Diagnostic Hub was sanctioned to Eturnagaram where a Community Health Centre (CHC) was hitherto available for medical services. The construction of the building, which has 15 rooms and which cost Rs 1.30 crore is complete, Medical and Health department officials said.

The State government has also set up a Mother and Child Hospital, Dialysis Centre and Blood Bank in Eturnagaram mandal centre. The Mulugu district centre already has a T-Diagnostic Hub. About Rs 3 crore will be spent on the T-Diagnostic Hub in Eturnagaram to install state of the art equipment.

People from Wajeedu, Venkatapuram, Mangapet and Kannaigudem mandals in the Agency area, which are located about 100 km away from Mulugu town, can now get medical tests done at this centre. A total of 57 types of tests will be done free of cost at T Diagnostic Hub. The tests include LFT, RFT, Thyroid, BP, CBP, Micro TB, X-ray, Scanning, ECG, UltraSound, Diabetes, Hemoglobin, Malaria, Dengue, Arthritis, Liver tests and those for several other diseases. The centre will be linked to Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in the agency. The blood samples collected in the PHCs will be sent to Eturnagaram T-Diagnostic Hub for testing and confirmatory test reports will be sent to the patient’s mobile number. The reports will also go to the respective PHCs.

The Tribal Welfare Department is executing the construction work. Executive Engineer Hemalatha said the construction of the building was completed, with finishing touches being given now.