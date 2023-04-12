KTR launches first ever Under-18 elections in Telangana

To encourage the participation of youngsters in the political process, around 200 students from 50 different schools in Hyderabad had the opportunity of entering the hallowed portals of the State Legislative Assembly

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:37 PM, Wed - 12 April 23

Hyderabad: This students’ trip in the city turned out to be different.

To encourage the participation of youngsters in the political process, around 200 students from 50 different schools in the city on Wednesday had the opportunity of entering the hallowed portals of the State Legislative Assembly.

The visit was aimed at providing the students with a firsthand experience of the workings of the Legislative Assembly and helping them gain an understanding of the political process.

The first ever Under-18 elections is being conducted by WhatIsMyGoal in Telangana and was launched on by IT Minister, KT Rama Rao. As the first step in the under-18 elections, tagged #DemocracyUnderstood, WhatIsMyGoal invited students and principals from 50 schools across Hyderabad to experience politics via a visit to the Assembly.

The Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Shanta Thoutam addressed the students and principals, and also launched the elections poster along with the Chief Election Officer of U-18 world, Chitralee Sarma.

The principals of schools in Hyderabad such as Silver Oaks International School, Canary the School, The Premia Academy, The Shri Ram Universal School among others took part in the event.

Also Read CM KCR accuses PM of killing democracy, federal system