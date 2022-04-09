T-Hub launches programme for EV entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: Telangana’s startup ecosystem builder T-Hub on Saturday launched a one-of-its-kind EV Entrepreneurial Programme in partnership with EV Master Class. The cohort-based program aims at upskilling and empowering students, working professionals and entrepreneurs to become industry-ready.

This programme will enable startups to enhance their products through mentoring and aims to nurture the students and professionals to acquire the necessary skill sets to build and accelerate their careers in the field of the EV industry.

T-Hub announced the launch of the new cohort in the presence of Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries & IT, Telangana during the Telangana EV Day event. T- Hub Telangana’s innovation hub has taken the lead in collaboration with EV Masterclass in launching the first of its initiative.

Ranjan said, “One of the biggest challenges faced by the EV industries currently is the shortage of the relevant talent pool across the country. Apart from the talent pool, the EV ecosystem also needs more entrepreneurs plunging into this space for the industry to thrive rapidly. Telangana Government has taken a concrete step towards helping the industry by promoting the first such initiative of building an EV Entrepreneurial Program. This initiative aims to nurture and encourage young talent, working professionals and entrepreneurs from across the country to consider EV as a profession to pursue or an enterprise to build.”

The three-month programme will start in May 2022 and is open for applications for relevant candidates across India till April 30 and those interested can apply at https://zfrmz.com/dz1fIOHzxMKRfAWhbYQ3.

MSR, CEO of T-Hub said, “We have introduced the EV Entrepreneurial Program to support the advancement of technologies, and business models for a sustainable future. It is tailored to the needs of the Indian automobile industry that is moving towards widespread electrification and will enable the participants to stay ahead in the rapidly evolving EV segment.”

The entrepreneurs through this programme will get their ideas validated, receive mentorship, access to market connects, and collaboration opportunities with various ecosystem stakeholders. The participants will also receive access to T-Hub’s growing pool of mentors, and networking opportunities with other startups, corporates, investors, and government entities. The established EV companies can hire skilled talents which will enable reduced attrition and greater productivity in the industry.

