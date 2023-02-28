3-day handloom mela kick-starts at T-Hub

In order to encourage weavers and promote handlooms products in IT offices, TFMC will organise 10 handloom melas in 2023 and aims to sell handlooms products worth Rs 4 crore while reaching about 4 lakh IT employees.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:27 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: Telangana Facilities Management Council’s (TFMC) Handloom Mela promoting Handloom Monday in IT offices is back with a bang. Inaugurated by Srinivas Rao Mahankali, CEO of T-HUB Foundation, the 21st edition of the event kick-started at T-Hub Phase-2 today.

TFMC urged IT employees, including those working from home or in hybrid mode, to wear handloom clothes every Monday. The mela will showcase Gadwal, Pochampally, Siddipet, and Ikat pattu saris, handicraft products, handloom products, and many more. About 5,000 IT and other employees are expected to grace the three-day event wearing handloom clothes.

“TFMC aims to organise 10 melas in the year 2023. It has already conducted one this year. And reach about 4 lakh IT employees. Through these melas, we will help the handloom sector sell clothes worth Rs 4crore,” says Satyanarayana Mathala, president of TFMC.

“We would like to organise one Handloom Mela in every IT Park. Organising Handloom Melas in IT offices, facilities, and parks was an initiative TFMC embarked on in the year 2017. Since then, barring two years of the coronavirus, five lakh IT employees were reached and awareness for handloom textiles was created. Almost all meals were a huge hit,” he adds.

IT Minister KT Rama Rao gave the call – Handloom Monday – to promote handlooms and support the weavers’ community by asking IT employees to wear handloom clothes every Monday. As part of this drive, TFMC has been organising handloom melas from time, and to date, it has organised 19 melas so far at various IT facilities across Hyderabad.

Dr. Shanta Thoutam, CIO, Telangana State Innovation Cell, Government of Telangana, start-up founders, and co-founders also graced the event here.