T-Hub to hold ‘Corporate Innovation Conclave’ in October

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Tue - 20 September 22

Hyderabad: Startup ecosystem enabler T-Hub said it will conduct a series of roadshows called ‘Ino Connect’ across the cities. These aim to encourage constant innovation among corporates. The first of the roadshows was held on Tuesday in Bengaluru. It will be held in Chennai on September 22 at the Taj Coromandel. This will be followed by a two-day conclave called the ‘Corporate Innovation Conclave’ on October 18 and 19 at New Delhi. This will be a platform for open innovation engagement with about 500 plus attending it.

“The majority of corporates now recognise that they need to unlearn the old tactics to remain relevant in the current world. Our Corporate Innovation Conclave will focus on growth of technological innovation resulting from the open innovation ecosystem in India,” said M Srinivas Rao, CEO, T-Hub. The conclave will further the innovation agendas of the corporates through panel discussions, networking events, fireside chats, masterclasses, and startup pitches. The focus will be on digital transformation, sustainability, innovation and the future of work.

“Our conclave brings together corporate leaders, startup innovators and other innovation leaders to solve real business challenges through open innovation,” said Panneerselvam Madanagopal, Chief Innovation Officer, T-Hub. T-Hub will also host innovation awards as part of the conclave to encourage corporate innovation. It will honour 30 corporate innovators.