T-Hub’s ‘T-Tribe’ programme nurtures 800 student entrepreneurs

Hyderabad: Innovation enabler T-Hub on Monday announced that its academic membership programme ‘T-Tribe’ has enabled 800-plus student entrepreneurs in association with 18 leading institutions from across India.

T-Tribe hosted an event to mark the success of the programme with more than 80-plus participants, including academicians, student entrepreneurs, corporates, industrialists and startups. T-Tribe will provide the partner colleges with access to structured entrepreneur curricula, mentorship, founder sessions, training, workshops, and events that will be organised at regular intervals.

T-Tribe also announced incubating eight idea-stage startups founded by students and first-time entrepreneurs. The startups will receive guidance and mentor support apart from infrastructure facilities. The selected startups include Happay, Carbon Hubsa, Aadha Trip, Bliss, PROXO, InfinitIQ, 1-2 All and Juvva Ind.

Ravi Narayan, CEO, T-Hub, said, “With the T-Tribe initiative, T-Hub has impacted more than 1,000 students who are now considering entrepreneurship as a viable career option. The selected eight student-led startups will get access to the innovation ecosystem developed by T-Hub.”

T-Hub’s partnership with the institutions enabled them to assist the budding entrepreneurs in building prototypes, provided mentoring and guidance from subject matter experts, and offered collaboration opportunities within the startup ecosystem. Marwadi University, Sri Nidhi Institute of Science and Technology (SNIST), Anurag University, Chaitanya Bharathi Institute of Technology (CBIT), Matrusri Engineering College, Vasavi College of Engineering, Nalla Malla Reddy Engineering College and others were part of it.

T-Hub is creating a dedicated space to showcase prototypes by student entrepreneurs. Ten prototypes were displayed at the event and developments and research work were presented. T-Hub aims to take this initiative globally and is in talks with international universities for collaborations, student exchange programmes and entrepreneurship certificate programmes, a release said.

