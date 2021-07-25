T-SAT to telecast training programme on VLSI

TASK under the aegis of the IT department, in collaboration with Photonics Valley Corporation and Veda IIT will jointly telecast a special training programme on the VLSI to improve skills of the engineering students

Hyderabad: For the benefit of engineering students, the State government is broadcasting a special training programme on the VLSI electronics semiconductors through the T-SAT network from July 26, ITE&C principal secretary Jayesh Ranjan said.

The T-SAT network channels which broadcast digital classes for the primary, high schools, inter and degree students is now offering specialised training to engineering students through the telecast, he said in a press release on Sunday.

Telangana Academy for Skill and Knowledge (TASK) under the aegis of the IT department, in collaboration with Photonics Valley Corporation and Veda IIT will jointly telecast a special training programme on the VLSI to improve skills of the engineering students, he said. Students will be trained in industry advancements, skills up-gradation, employment opportunities, organizational technologies and other aspects.

Starting July 26, the training classes will be broadcast from 8.15 am to 10.30 am on T-SAT Nipuna channel for 15 days, T-SAT CEO R Shailesh Reddy said, adding that re-telecast will be from 7 pm to 9 pm.

The classes will also be live streamed through the T-SAT YouTube channel and Facebook page. Students can clear their doubts by calling on the numbers 040-23540326, 23540726 and toll free number 1800 425 4039, Reddy added.

