T-Seva walk-in job fair on February 2

By | Published: 8:52 pm

Hyderabad: In an attempt to increase employment, the Hyderabad division of T-Seva, a unit of Bharat Seva Centre, is conducting a walk-in job fair on February 2. The Job Mela is open for candidates who have completed their intermediate and higher studies, graduation and post-graduation.

The free job fair is being organised for various technical and non-technical posts in areas including marketing, graphic design, sales, education counselling, bank services, insurance, online services and more.

Interested candidates can attend the T-Seva Job Mela at the T-Seva office in Manikonda, along with their CV and photocopies of their educational certificates. More details are available over 9505800047, according to a press release.

