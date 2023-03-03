Tabs or iPads for NEET aspirants in Siddipet: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:41 PM, Fri - 3 March 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is talking to 10th class student Tejasri at Model School Ibraiminagar in Siddipet district on Friday.

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said he would present a tab or iPad to students preparing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) to assist them for the examination.

Addressing intermediate students after inaugurating a newly built Rs.1.32 crore-hostel for girl students of the Model School at Ibrahimpur in Chinnakoduru Mandal on Friday, the Minister said he was supporting meritorious students in various ways to help them excel in their studies. He had already announced a prize of Rs 10,000 to each of the students who score 10GPA in the Class 10 board examinations, he said.

Talking to Class 10 students, he said a 10GPA score would help them get a seat in the RGUKT-Basara which would pave a bright future for them. Rao suggested to the District Educational Officer and Mandal Educational Officer to monitor Class 10 students constantly to help Siddipet district retain the 1st place in the board examinations this year. The Minister also instructed officials to provide all facilities in the girls’ hostel.

Earlier, he laid the foundation for road repair works from Kasturipally to Ibrahimnagar.