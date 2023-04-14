Tadasana helps in treatment of Vasovagal Syncope

Hyderabad: Some people simply pass out at the sight of blood! They neither can muster courage to donate blood or even witness blood oozing out from a needle. Well, there is a ray of hope for such individuals who faint due to sudden emotional distress.

As it turns out, practicing Tadasana, yes, the fundamental Yoga pose, also known as mountain pose, helps in reducing episodes of sudden fainting, a medical condition known as Vasovagal Syncope (VVS).

The benefits of Tadasana and its role in reducing instances of fainting in patients were demonstrated by Hyderabad-based doctors in a study published last year in the prestigious Journal of the American College of Cardiology (JACC): Electrical Physiology.

The physicians in the study, which was led by well known senior cardiologist from Hyderabad, Dr Hygriv Rao, said “We identified that a single Yoga maneuver (Tadasana), which closely resembled the isometric component of standing training (also known as tilt-training), helped to prevent Vasovagal Syncope (VVS)”.

As part of the study, the doctors selected 113 consenting patients who had structurally normal hearts but were diagnosed with recurrent VVS. Patients were counseled to practice standard physical maneuvers of Tadasana and maintain hydration. The Tadasana yoga maneuver was repeated for 8 to 12 cycles twice daily while consciously breathing in a relaxed manner.

The researchers in the study said Tadasana as an adjunctive treatment was associated with fewer total event recurrences (ie, syncope and near-syncope combined). Tadasana was well tolerated, with no adverse events reported. The reduction in total events (ie, syncope and near-syncope events) compared with pretreatment numbers was substantial and most Tadasana patients were managed without any pharmacotherapy.

According to doctors, Tadasana increases venous return (the rate of blood flow back to the heart) and lower limb muscle tone and coordinates breathing. Adjunctive practice of Yoga maneuver Tadasana along with conventional therapy appears to reduce susceptibility to reflex VVS, the doctors said.