Taha bowls St Andrew’s to victory in HCA A3 division league

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:15 PM, Mon - 31 October 22

Hyderabad: Taha Mohammed scalped five wickets for 11 as St Andrew’s CC defeated Dhruv XI CC by 87 runs in the HCA A3 division one-day championship on Monday.

In another match, Agraj scored 112 runs as Tarakarama CC downed Ramyonds CC by 50 runs.

Brief Scores: St Andrew’s CC 158 in 35 overs (Abhay Jain 50; Stephen 4/30) bt Dhruv XI CC 71 in 18.5 overs (S Atharva 3/8, Taha Mohammed 5/11); Mahesh cc 184/7 in 30 overs (Vinay Simha Rddy 61, Sai Kumar 59; Balesh 3/38) bt Youth cc 161 in 27.5 overs (Vinay Krishna 3/22); MP Sporting CC 239 in 39.5 overs (Joseph 3/53, Christopher 3/33) bt Sacred Hearts CC 145 in 27.2 overs (Satish Gupta 4/27, S reyansh 3/31); Tarakarama CC 265/8 in 38 overs (Agraj 112, Sravan 74) bt Southend Raymonds CC 215/7 in 38 overs (Vedanth Agarwal 79; Sravan 3/32); Satyam Colts CC 60 in 21.1 overs (Gangadhar 3/8, Krishna Reddy 4/9) lost to Hyderabad District CC 64/1 in 7.3 overs; Sagar CC 70 in 21.3 overs (V Ravi 3/22, Srinivas 3/29, Vijay 3/0) lost to Kakatiya CC 72/3 in 6.4 overs; Adnan CC 230 in 46.3 overs (Om Prakash 90, Syed Mir Hyder 50; Arjit 4/39) bt Gunrock CC 158 in 43.3 overs; Starlets CC 122 in 33 overs (Abdur Rahman 3/25, Rajab Ali 3/21, Mohd Riyan 3/25) lost to Southern Stars CC 123/7 in 28.3 overs; Sec’bad Club CC 174 in 32.3 overs (Dasarath 4/20) lost to MP Blues CC 177/4 in 27.5 overs (Dasarath 75).