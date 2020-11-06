Taiwan firms evince interest in AP

Taiwan also evinced interest in establishing Artificial Intelligence centre of excellence in Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam: Industries from Taiwan are showing interest in setting up eco-friendly electrical units in Andhra Pradesh, according to AP Industries minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy.

Talking to media persons at the APIIC office here in the company of Taiwan Director General of Industries on Friday, he said that the PSA of Taiwan was ready to invest Rs.700 crore in the state. However, the final announcement on this would be made only after the entire process was completed, he stated.

Taiwan also evinced interest in establishing Artificial Intelligence centre of excellence in Andhra Pradesh,he disclosed.

“Adani is investing Rs.15,000 crore in the Data Centre coming up in Visakhapatnam and investments to the tune of Rs.20,000 crore would be approved in the next SIPB meeting. The talks with Taiwan, a leader in semi-conductors, are at a preliminary stage,” he said.

The minister said that the focus was now on employment generating industries. The Adani data centre and Apache companies would provide a lot of jobs–about 40,000 in all. Adani data centre alone would be able to employ as many as 24,000 persons, he said.

