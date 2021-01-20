Take Central initiatives to public: BJP leader Tarun Chugh

He was addressing the working committee members of the BJP Mahila Morcha in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: BJP national general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh here on Tuesday urged party’s women’s wing to spread the word on pro-poor policies and programmes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Expressing satisfaction with the way the BJP was striking roots in the State, he said the party workers must fan out in every nook and corner of the State to deliver the PM’s message of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas” so that no section was left out in the developmental programmes and policies. He was addressing the working committee members of the BJP Mahila Morcha here.

Former MP Vijaya Shanthi alleged that some parties were attempting to tarnish the image of the BJP by posting offensive comments against women on social media. She demanded that stern action be taken against them.

