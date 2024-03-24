BJP cadres not cooperating with turncoats

Similarly, BJP leaders from Nalgonda constituency too are opposing the candidature of former MLA S Saidireddy, who joined from BRS days before the announcement of party candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

Hyderabad: The BJP leadership’s decision to field leaders from rival parties in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections has resulted in a lot of discontent among the party loyalists and they are reportedly not cooperating with the party candidates in undertaking poll campaigning in the constituencies.

The BJP has so far announced candidates for 15 seats and of them 12 have been allotted to leaders who have joined from other parties. A worried State leadership on Sunday held a meeting of party candidates to discuss the issue.

Party State president G Kishan Reddy and party Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh held a one-to-one meeting with each candidate and collected information about the issues they were facing with the local leaders.

Sources say the BJP local leaders and functionaries are not cooperating with candidates who came from other parties.

The turncoat leaders who secured tickets are finding it difficult to take up campaigning in their constituencies due to lack of support from the local BJP leaders.

Take the case of BJP Hyderabad seat candidate Madhavi Latha, who took the party membership days before the announcement of the tickets, has no political experience and support base in the constituency. With Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh, who has a strong presence in the Hyderabad constituency, not cooperating with Madhavi, it has become difficult for her to take up campaigning. j

The local BJP leaders are demanding the party high command to replace him with a local party leader. The situation in Zaheerabad and Adilabad is worse than other constituencies as the local leaders have reportedly refused to work for the party candidates as they came from rival parties.

In Zaheerabad, the local BJP leaders are opposing former BRS MP BB Patil’s candidature and are reportedly not cooperating with him.

In Adilabad, party candidate G Nagesh, who joined from BRS, is facing opposition from BJP MLAs and local leaders. Even sitting MP Soyam Bapu Rao, who was denied renomination, has threatened to contest as an independent candidate. The BJP leaders and functionaries are not cooperating in almost all the constituencies where turncoats have been given tickets.