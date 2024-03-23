BJP Parliamentary candidates meet on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 March 2024, 06:05 PM

Hyderabad: The BJP State unit will be holding a meeting of party candidates for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls in the State on Sunday to discuss strategies to be adopted for the polls. The BJP has so far announced candidates for 15 seats out of the 17 Lok Sabha seats and two more have to be announced.

State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy will be presiding the meeting and party general secretary and Telangana in-charge Tarun Chugh, Rajya Sabha member K Laxman and other senior leaders of the party will attend the meeting. The meeting is likely to discuss the strategies to be adopted to attract the support of the voters, outreach programmes, rallies and padyatras.

The party is planning to organise several rallies and meetings of BJP national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, party president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Assam Chief Minister Hemantha Biswa Sarma, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other popular leaders in all the 17 constituencies.

The Prime Minister has asked the State leadership to make efforts to win over 12 seats in the State. The has won four seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.