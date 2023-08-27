Several Maharashtra BJP leaders join BRS

People’s aspirations would be fulfilled when they elect a party and government, which is committed to and works for their welfare and development, said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao

Published Date - 10:54 PM, Sun - 27 August 23

Hyderabad: Stating that one should not panic when elections are around, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said people’s aspirations would be fulfiled when they elect a party and government, which is committed to and works for their welfare and development.

Maharashtra is replete with natural resources and many rivers originate from the State, yet several villages and towns are facing severe water shortage. People should assess the reasons behind such a situation and parties that were elected to power since the last six-seven decades have failed to deliver, the Chief Minister said.

Minority leaders from the BJP Maharashtra unit joined the BRS in the presence of the Chief Minister here on Sunday. He welcomed them into the party fold by formally offering them party scarves.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said people have been voting different parties to power and they ignore people’s issues. It was high time that the people’s attitude and approach changed, he said.

Maharashtra — the land where social reformers such as BR Ambedkar and Jyotiba Phule were born — is plagued with basic issues such as lack of sufficient drinking water, power supply and other amenities. The State is lagging behind in many sectors and this is regrettable, he said.

Drawing inspiration from social reforms, people should strive for a radical change in the country. They, especially youth, should think about the fact that despite electing the Congress and BJP all these years, their lives still remained the same, the Chief Minister said.

“The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, which emerged with the ‘Ab ki baar Kisan Sarkar’ slogan, should be supported. If Telangana’s policies are replicated in Maharashtra, people will benefit and political parties will go bankrupt,” Chandrashekhar Rao said.

Under the BJP rule, there is no welfare of Hindus, Muslims and other communities, and it is a ploy of the saffron party to create communal differences and rule the roost, he said, appealing to the youth to understand the hidden agenda of the BJP.

BJP Minority Front Solapur city president Mohsin Shaikh, BJP Minority Front executive mentor for Maharashtra Zakeer Hussain Dhoka, BJP Minority Front Solapur city women president Bilkis Syed and other leaders from Solapur, Beed, Nanded and Akola joined the BRS.

