Take Ram Navami festivities a notch higher

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:47 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: Ram Navami, the birth of Lord Ram, is celebrated across the country with devotion. And people prepare specific dishes for the day with every State has its own specialities.

In Telangana, it is beautiful to see how different traditions come together. Given that the festival falls during the hot summer season, the cuisine ensures a balance. In South India, ‘Neer Mor’, ‘Panakam’ and ‘Kosambari’ are offered to the deities.

‘Panakam’ is an interesting summer cooler and definitely made for Ram Navami. The delight lies in the ease of making it with simple ingredients of water, jaggery, cardamom, and pepper powder. ‘Neer Mor’ is spiced buttermilk, while ‘Koshambari’ with moong is a light, easy-to-digest salad and each household adds its own twist to it.

Another interesting south Indian dish is the ‘Sundal’. It can be made with kala chana, rajma or green peas, stir-fried with spices and coconut without any onion or garlic. Also, the oil used for the stir-fry must be light and odourless. Those who fast during the preceding period, and break their fast on Ashtami or Navami, ‘Pooris’, kala chana and ‘Sooji Halwa’ are the go-to options, which again need a light oil – just what Gold drop offers in terms of purity and taste.

Talking about bringing back the essence of festivals in post-Covid era, Mitesh Lohiya, director, Sales and Marketing, Gold Drop, says, “There is so much that we have missed during the pandemic. Most of all, it has been celebrating festivals in the way we used to celebrate it. Now, finally that time has returned and festivals take on a new meaning. The flavours of home-cooked delicacies will once again be shared with extended families and our circle of friends. These are the flavours that life is all about.”