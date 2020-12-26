Take steps for hassle-free jatara, Errabelli to officials

Says permanent bathrooms will be constructed at Inavole besides running 25 additional RTC services

Warangal Urban: Directing the officials to take all steps for the convenience of the devotees during the jatara, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said that permanent bathrooms would be constructed at Inavole at a cost of Rs one crore. He added that the RTC would run 25 additional buses to transport the devotees. The Minister conducted a review meeting with officials over the arrangements being made for the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the Mallikarjuana Swamy Brahmostavam (jatara) from January 13 to 15 at Inavole village in the district on Saturday.

Addressing the officials, Errabelli said that all steps should be taken to avoid untoward incidents at the jatara. He sought information on arrangements including installation of CCTV cameras, setting up the pandals, queue lines, changing rooms for women, makeshift latrines and illumination of the temple, and also made suggestions to the authorities.

Referring to the steps to be taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 during the jatara as large number of devotees gathers at the temple, the Minister directed the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC) to take up the spraying of the sodium hypochlorite in the temple premises.

“We must ensure that the devotees adhere to the Covid-19 safety guidelines. Masks should be distributed to the devotees. Physical distancing must be maintained at the temple. In order to ensure hassle-free conduct, the VIP devotees should be issued passes and allowed during the scheduled timings,” he added. Prior to the meeting, the Minister inspected the temple premises and took stock of the preparations. KUDA chairman M Yadava Reddy, Mayor G Prakash Rao, MLA A Ramesh, Collector Rajeev Gandhi Hanumanthu and other officials attended the meeting.

