Officials asked to lay special focus on public health

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 June 2024, 07:35 PM

Adilabad: Panchayat Raj minister D Seethakka instructed officials to lay a special focus on public health in the coming monsoon. She convened a video conference with Additional Collectors of the districts from Hyderabad on Monday.

Seethakka asked the officials of Panchayat Raj, Women Welfare and Health department to take preventive steps to avoid spread of seasonal diseases and other health problems during the monsoon. She wanted them to chalk out an action plan and coordination among the officials of various departments to accomplish the objective.

The minister further told the officials to prevent inconvenience to the public due to floods and heavy rains. She asked them to take steps to avoid human loss.

She ordered them strictly implement Mission Bhagiratha scheme and to supply uniforms to school children. She directed them to ensure all eligible beneficiaries get benefits of the welfare schemes.

Kumram Bheem Asifabad Additional Collector (Local Bodies) Deepak Thiwari told the minister that an action plan was prepared to make sure safe drinking water was supplied to the public, to prevent spread of seasonal diseases and to have better sanitation in monsoon. He said that awareness was being created among the public besides taking up chlorination of water sources and cleaning overhead tanks.