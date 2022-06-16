Take steps to enhance normal deliveries: Sircilla Collector to doctors

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:27 PM, Thu - 16 June 22

Collector Anurag Jayanthi interacting with patients during his visit to district headquarters hospital in Sircilla on Thursday.

Rajanna-Sircilla: District Collector Anurag Jayanthi wanted the doctors and staff to take steps to enhance normal deliveries in the district headquarters hospital. The collector made surprise visit to the district headquarters hospital on Thursday. Interacting with patients, he enquired about the treatment and facilities being provided to them.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that it was possible to achieve healthy Telangana only when the public are educated about normal deliveries and assured to extend all kinds of support to hospital doctors, gynecologists, ANMs, health supervisors and other staff.

Informing that a 24×7 help desk has recently been set up in the hospital to increase normal deliveries, he said that details of pregnant women would be available with the help desk. Staff at the desk would alert pregnant women when their delivery dates were near.

The Staff would also inquire about the hospitals where they wanted to admit for delivery and know the reasons if they wanted to admit in private hospitals, he said and informed to appoint two councilors to educate pregnant ladies about the benefits with normal deliveries when they visit hospital for monthly checkup.

The Collector instructed hospital staff to talk with patients politely besides maintaining hospital premises clean. He assured to take steps to provide security to doctors and paramedical staff of the hospital and deploy a home-guard to discharge duties round the clock in the hospital police outpost.

On the occasion, the Collector inspected the dedicated paediatric care unit, sick new born baby unit and ophthalmology theater which were ready for inauguration. Hospital Superintendent Dr Muralidhar Rao, Dr Thirupathi and others were present.