Take up alternative arrangements for sugarcane crushing: Harish

Stating that Trident, which has been purchasing sugarcane from Zaheerabad area farmers over the years, was not responding properly, Harish Rao said the company owed Rs 12.70 crore to 1,400 farmers

By | Published: 8:29 pm

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao has asked Sangareddy district officials to make alternative arrangements for sugarcane crushing since Trident Sugar Industries was not in a position to take up crushing this year.

Stating that Trident, which has been purchasing sugarcane from Zaheerabad area farmers over the years, was not responding properly, Harish Rao said the company owed Rs 12.70 crore to 1,400 farmers. Despite repeated appeals from the government, the Minister said they failed to pay the dues. The management was not in a position to even pay salaries to its employees leave alone taking up crushing this year, he said, adding that the government will take the opinion of farmers before making any move.

The Minister, who held a meeting with farmers and Trident management at Sangareddy Collectorate on Wednesday, said the administration will initiate action under Revenue Recovery Act to recover the dues from them. Asking sugarcane farmers from Zaheerabad area not to worry, Harish Rao said they will tie up with Ganapathi Sugar Industries and Magy Sugar industries to take up the crushing. Since crushing will be taken up only in Sangareddy district, the Minister said District Collector P Venkatrami Reddy will monitor everything.

He suggested them to take up crushing from November 20. MLC Fariduddin, MLA, Zaheerabad, K Manik Rao, Additional Collectors, J Veera Reddy, Rajahrshi Sha, DCMS, Chairman, Shiva Kumar, CDC Chairman, Umakanh Patil, Cane Commissioner, Ravindar and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .