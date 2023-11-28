Warangal MLAs seek re-election, reiterate commitment to progress

Reiterating his firm commitment to the welfare and development of the people of Warangal West constituency, BRS MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar has appealed to the electorate to renew their trust in him for the upcoming elections.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:02 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Bhaskar, who is also the government chief whip, credits Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s dynamic and visionary leadership and BRS regime’s support for the significant developmental strides witnessed in the constituency.

“Under the visionary leadership of CM KCR and the guidance of Minister KTR, we have channelled substantial developmental investments worth thousands of crores into Warangal West,” Vinay Bhaskar stated, emphasising his dedication to ensuring that welfare schemes reach eligible beneficiaries. Highlighting his consistent efforts to uplift the constituency, Bhaskar outlined the establishment of an IT hub, the burgeoning education landscape, and ongoing initiatives to transform the area into a healthcare hub. These initiatives, he asserted, underscore the commitment to progress and enhancing the quality of life for the residents of Warangal West.

Calling for a greater focus on affordable housing through the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority, Bhaskar emphasized the need to cater to the middle-class people and advocated for increased funding for the Bhadrakali temple’s development.

In the same meeting, Warangal East BRS candidate and incumbent MLA Nannupuneni Narender also acknowledged the Chief Minister’s contributions to the East constituency’s progress. Narender highlighted the allocation of significant funds for the development of Warangal East, particularly commending the establishment of a Mega Textiles Park, a significant employment generator. Emphasising the importance of nurturing industries within the constituency, Narender advocated for the establishment of cottage industries aimed at empowering women through employment opportunities. He also urged the Chief Minister to consider elevating Warangal’s historical significance, rooted in the Kakatiya dynasty, into a prominent tourist destination, thereby showcasing its rich heritage.