Warangal will be developed akin Hyderabad during third term: KCR

KCR vowed to develop urban infrastructure and promote IT as well as industrial development in the city during the third term of the BRS government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:12 PM, Tue - 28 November 23

Hyderabad: To propel the growth of Warangal as next major city after Hyderabad, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao vowed to develop urban infrastructure and promote IT as well as industrial development in the city during the third term of the BRS government.

Addressing the public rally at Warangal on Tuesday, the Chief Minister recalled the rich history of Warangal which had not only reflected Telangana’s history of over 1,000 years, but also stood as a strong support for the Telangana Statehood movement. He said giving the due honour to the contributions, the BRS government included the Kakatiya Thoranam in its official seal and also named the tanks rejuvenation programme as Mission Kakatiya.

“Warangal was in tatters during the Congress rule in the past, but has witnessed significant development over the last 10 years of BRS government. With several development projects underway, the city will soon transform into a major centre for health, education, IT, industrial, tourism and cultural development,” he assured.

Chandrashekhar Rao said the upcoming mega textile park near Geesukonda would undo the injustice done by the Congress with the closure of the Azam Jahi Mills and provide one lakh jobs to local youth. “One of the largest multi super specialty hospitals in the State is coming up in Warangal to serve the healthcare needs of East Telangana region,” he said.

He stated that the master plan of Warangal city was being drafted and would be released shortly after the elections. Besides developing the Outer Ring Road, the BRS government would construct six bridges across the railway tracks connecting the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda and Kazipet to facilitate smooth flow of traffic.

The Chief Minister said efforts were being made to develop Warangal as the next major destination for the IT industry after Hyderabad, apart from setting up a mega dairy plant during the next term of the BRS. To benefit the poor, he assured to issue pattas for those who are living on government lands in Warangal after the elections.