Takshith’s double century power President XI to 500/3 in HCA Men’s Senior Zonals Multi-Day Tournament

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Wed - 13 December 23

Hyderabad: A Takshith Rao slammed an unbeaten 254 while Navanith Rao scored 170 as their side President XI posted massive 500/3 in 90 overs on the opening day of the HCA Men’s Senior Zonals Multi-Day Tournament, in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, G Ganesh hit 137 in 110 balls as Combined District were all out for 282 runs on the opening day against Secretary XI. At stumps, Secretary XI made 178/3, trailing by another 104 runs. While M Rakesh Yadav hit 68, Nitesh Reddy was batting on 82.

Brief Scores: HCA Senior Men’s Zonals: Day 1: President XI 500/3 in 90 overs (A Takshith Rao 254 batting, Navanith Rao 170) vs Rest XI; Combined District 282 in 48.4 overs (G Ganesh 137(110b,18×4,2×6); A Varun Goud 3/80, M Pratyush 3/41) vs Secretary XI 178/3 in 39 overs (M Rakesh Yadav 68, K Nitesh Reddy 82 batting).

C Division one-day league: Lucky XI 237/7 in 50 overs (Murali Akshith 74; Syed Ahad Ali 3/24) bt Hyderabad Wanderers CC 105 in 25.1 overs (Nikhil V 5/19); Rushiraj CC 279/5 in 45 overs (Preethesh V 73, Chander 84) bt Secunderabad Gymkhana CC 88 in 23.1 overs (Vishwanath V 4/9).