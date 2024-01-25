| Tamil Cinema Frenzy Captain Miller And Ayalaan Gear Up For Battle In Telugu States

By Telangana Today Updated On - 25 January 2024, 10:32 PM

Hyderabad: Telugu-speaking states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are set to witness a clash of Tamil movie titans as Dhanush‘s ‘Captain Miller’ and Sivakarthikeyan‘s ‘Ayalaan’ gear up releases on January 25 and 26, respectively.

Although both films had initially hit the screens in Tamil Nadu on January 12, their Telugu releases were strategically postponed due to avoid clashing with four Telugu Sankranti releases.

Both ‘Captain Miller’ and ‘Ayalaan’ have successfully garnered positive responses from their Tamil audience, raising expectations for their reception in the Telugu states.

Now, as the dust settles from the festive fervor, Dhanush and Sivakarthikeyan are ready to captivate the Telugu audience with their cinematic prowess.

While both actors enjoy a considerable fan base in the Telugu states, the buzz surrounding their latest ventures seems to be relatively subdued when compared to their Tamil counterparts.

However, industry insiders speculate that the tide might turn in favor of the actors if the films manage to generate positive word-of-mouth on their release days.