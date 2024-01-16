| Dhanushs Captain Miller Telugu Trailer To Be Out On This Date

Dhanush’s ‘Captain Miller’ Telugu trailer to be out on this date

To avoid clashes with Telugu movies on the occasion of Sankranti, the makers have decided to release the movie in theatres on January 25 in Telangana and AP.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 16 January 2024, 08:25 PM

Hyderabad: The Telugu trailer of Tamil superstar Dhanush‘s upcoming flick titled ‘Captain Miller‘ is set to be released on January 17.

The action-thriller film’s trailer will be unveiled on Wednesday at 6 pm. The Tamil version of the film was released on January 12 in Tamil Nadu.

To avoid clashes with Telugu movies on the occasion of Sankranti, the makers have decided to release the movie in theatres on January 25 in Telangana and AP.

Helmed by Arun Matheswaran, the movie also features Dhanush, Priyanka, Shiva Rajkumar, and Arul Mohan in prominent roles.

The film has garnered a positive response from people and is running to packed houses in Tamil Nadu.