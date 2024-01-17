Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Ayalaan’ to be released on this date in Telangana and AP

| Sivakarthikeyans Ayalaan To Be Released On This Date In Telangana And Ap

Released on January 12 in Tamil Nadu, the film has garnered positive response form audiences and collected Rs 50 crore in 4 days since its release.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 17 January 2024, 07:02 PM

Hyderabad: Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan has carved a niche for himself in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh with his Tamil dubbed movies. This time, he is coming again with an intrusting sci-fi film titled ‘Ayalaan.’

However due to the non-availability of theatres in the Telugu states, the film release was postponed in Telugu speaking states.

However, the makers of ‘Ayalaan’ have now announced the release date of the film. According to the makers, the Sivakarthikeyan-starrer movie will be released on January 26.

Helmed by R Ravikumar, the sci-fi film also features Rakul Preet Singh in the female lead role. The music was composed by AR Rahman.