Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin reveals logo for 2024 Global Investors’ Meet 2024

By ANI Published Date - 09:50 AM, Fri - 11 August 23

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday unveiled the logo for the state government’s ambitious Global Investors’ Meet (GMI) here in the state capital scheduled to be held on January 7 and 8, 2024 in Chennai.

The logo, which is centered around the Tamil letter Tha, signifies the mother tongue Tamil, its people, and the state of Tamil Nadu, Stalin said at a gala event attended by top executives and diplomats.

Taking to Twitter, Stalin said, “Excited to unveil the logo for #GIM2024 in Chennai! A perfect blend of timeless tradition, thriving industrial ecosystem, technological advancement, treasured talent, and social inclusion.”

Tamil Nadu is your gateway to endless opportunities. Extending a warm welcome to investors worldwide! Let’s meet in January 2024.

Stalin also appealed to industrialists present at the mega event to be the brand ambassadors for Tamil Nadu and invite top companies to invest in Tamil Nadu.

Earlier in May this year MK Stalin visited Singapore and Japan, aiming to attract investors towards the state ahead of the Global Investors Summit in Chennai next year.