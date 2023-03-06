GIS success will spur growth, says AP minister

Addressing media persons, Minister Gudivada Amarnath said successful conduct of Global Investors' Summit (GIS) 2023 will ensure better future for Andhra Pradesh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:40 PM, Mon - 6 March 23

Visakhapatnam: The successful conduct of Global Investors’ Summit (GIS) 2023 here last week will ensure better future for Andhra Pradesh with the establishment of many industries and generating over six lakh jobs for the youth, according to Industries minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Addressing media persons here on Monday, he said the government aimed at two aspects–strengthening of the economy and jobs for the youth. “There is need for giving adequate publicity for the plenty of natural resources available in AP and our government only did that. We have been no. 1 in India in ease of doing business.

During 2021-22, our exports were to the tune of Rs.1.44 lakh crore. AP is the eighth biggest state in the country with a population of 5.3 crore. About 70 per cent of them are in working age. There is an adequate skilled force and over 300 engineering colleges are producing engineering graduates,” he pointed out.

On the grounding of industries, the minister said that efforts would be made to ensure at least a couple of industries are set up every month. The government had decided to develop Visakhapatnam, Anantapur and Chittoor as IT concept cities and has special focus on Tourism and Hospitality sectors as well, he stated.

Regarding land for industries, Amarnath said that in the past sale deeds were executed for the lands given by the government. But due to some issues, only lease deeds are given now and only after the promised investment is made and employment generated, the sale deeds were given, he explained.