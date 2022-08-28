Tanzanian delegation visits Bharat Dynamics Limited

A delegation led by Dr Stergomena Lawrence Tax, Minister of Defence, United Republic of Tanzania, visited Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL).

During the visit, the Minister accompanied by senior officials from the Tanzanian Armed Forces, Indian Defence Advisor accredited to Tanzania and officials from the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, was briefed about the products which BDL is offering for exports. The manufacturing facilities of the company were showcased.

Commodore Siddharth Mishra (Retd), CMD, BDL expressed that the visit will further strengthen the Defence cooperation existing between India and Tanzania as well as give a fillip to realization of various export orders for the Company.

BDL is offering Anti-Tank Guided Missiles, Surface to Air Missiles, Underwater weapons, Counter Measure Dispensing System, Drone delivered bombs and Drone delivered missiles for export to Tanzania and other friendly foreign nations, a press release said. A display of products and equipment by other Defence Public Sector Undertakings, private industry and start-ups was also organized at BDL.