Tanzanian internet sensation ‘Kili Paul’ attacked with knife

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 09:40 PM, Sun - 1 May 22

Photo: YouTube

Hyderabad: Tanzanian internet sensation Kili Paul was attacked by unidentified persons with Knife and sticks. The internet sensation shared a video on his Instagram and Youtube handles, where he can be seen lying on a stretcher with a bandage to his thumb.

“People want me down but God will always take me up. Pray for me,” Kili Paul wrote in his Instagram story.

The details about the attack are still unknown.

Kili Paul received appreciation from PM Modi and was honoured by the Indian High Commission in Tanzania early this year.

