Telangana’s Tarun clinches gold at National Games Badminton Championships

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:34 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Telangana shuttler M Tarun

Hyderabad: Telangana shuttler M Tarun clinched gold in the men’s singles event in the 37th National Games Badminton Individual Championships at Goa on Tuesday.

In the final, he defeated Saurab Verma 21-15, 14-21 and 21-16 to clinch top spot. State pair Navneeth Bokka and Maneesha K bagged silver in the mixed doubles category, the duo lost to Andhra Pradesh pair of Gouse Shaik and Pooja D 8-21 and 17-21.

Another Telangana shuttler M Meghana Reddy settled for a bronze in the women’s singles event.

