Jwalin emerges champion at Rapid Chess Tournament

Jwalin Mehta collected 6 points from as many rounds to clinch top spot ahead of Chidvilash Sai and Dhruva Thota in second and third places respectively

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 PM, Tue - 24 October 23

Medal winners of the Akshayakalpa Organic 3rd HCC Rapid Chess Tournament on Tuesday.

Hyderabad: Jwalin Mehta emerged champion in the Akshayakalpa Organic 3rd HCC Rapid Chess Tournament held in Olivemount Global School, Attapur, Hyderabad on Tuesday.

He collected 6 points from as many rounds to clinch top spot ahead of Chidvilash Sai and Dhruva Thota in second and third places respectively.

The tournament saw participation of 236 Players which included 87 international fide rated players.

Results: Age Group Winners: U-7: Boys: 1. Velvendhan R, 2. Saathvik, 3. Shreyan, 4. Harshith Reddy, 5. Abhyudev Srihaan; Girls: 1. Devi Priya P, 2. Nitya Konduri, 3. Sayyadh Raudah, 4. Trishika Patnaik, 5. Yati Sharma; U-9 Boys: 1. Agastya Ram Guda, 2. Jaideep Reddy, 3. Advik Reddy, 4. Shiva Tejo, 5. Prahalad; Girls: 1. Srivarshini Tanmayi, 2. Joshini P, 3. Jasveen Kaur; U-11 Boys: 1. Ritesh Maddukuri, 2. Sundar Divij, 3. Aarush Singhai, 4. Daksh Kurma, 5. Jaikeerth; Girls: 1. Saranya Devi 2. Anaya Agarwal 3. Sasi Hasini 4. Sreesha Kandi 5. Aarohi Mathur; U-13 Boys: 1. Sriram Adarsh, 2. Challa Saharsha, 3. Santosh Sai 4. Ehaan Shaikh 5. Shanmuk Saish; Girls: 1. Vanshika 2. Hrithika Thota 3. Sahejdeep Kaur 4. Anmol Mathur 5. Aishwarya; Under 15 Boys: Under 15 Boys: 1. Mokshith 2. Siddharth Raavi 3. Aditya Garimella 4. Abhishek Sagar 5. Dasyapu Parthiv; Girls: 1. Asma Maryam Begum; Best Veteran: 1. Ravindra Nath A 2. P V Satyanarayana; Best Female: 1. Geethika Hasini, 2. Velpula Sarayu; Best Unrated: 1. Amay Deodhar, 2. Karandeep Singh

