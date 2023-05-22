| Task Force Apprehends Four People For Involvement In Cricket Betting In Warangal

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Warangal: The Task Force team apprehended four persons for their alleged involvement in IPL cricket betting near Kashibugga Chowrasta under the Inthezarganj police station limits.

The police seized Rs 80,000 in cash and four smartphones being used for betting through the DAFABET app. The apprehended individuals, along with the seized property, were subsequently handed over to the Inthezargunj police for further action.

The accused are Chintham Sai Kumar, Pastam Vinod Kumar, Chintham Kapil, and Gattu Darshanam. The operation was led by ACP M Jithender Reddy.