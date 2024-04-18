Task Force police nabs three people with cocaine in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 April 2024, 07:40 PM

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (east) team on Thursday caught three persons who were found in possession of cocaine. The police seized seven grams of the said drug from them. According to the police, Man Singh Batala alias Teja, against whom a rowdy sheet is maintained at Gudimalkapur police station went to Yeshwanthpur, Karnataka and purchased seven grams of heroin from a Nigerian.

He returned to the city, and along with Syed Obaid, of Tolichowki and Shabbir Hussain of Langer Houz planned to sell it at a higher price to customers and earn money.

On a tip off, the trio was caught.

A case is registered under NDPS Act against them.