Taylor Swift’s album ‘Midnights’ creates history with 3 Guinness World Records

The 32-year-old singer has a history of breaking records. When ‘Red’ (Taylor’s Version) was released less than a year ago, she broke four Guinness World Records.

Hyderabad: Taylor Swift now shares the record for ‘Most Albums of the Year’ Grammy nominations with musical greats Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder, and Paul Simon.

The gorgeous singer’s album ‘Midnights’ breaks and creates records and how! As per the Guinness World Records, the album smashed three Spotify records – the ‘most streamed album on Spotify in 24 hours’ (184.6 million streams), the ‘most first-day streams of an album on Spotify’ (184.6 million streams), and the ‘most streamed act on Spotify in 24 hours’ (228 million streams) – to gain a spot in the Guinness World Record.

However, this is not the first time that Taylor is creating history or breaking the records. The 32-year-old singer has a history of breaking records. When ‘Red’ (Taylor’s Version) was released less than a year ago, she broke four Guinness World Records. On November 27, 2021, 26 tracks from the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, shattering three related but distinct records.

Swift surprised her fans by giving them not one, but two albums that were totally recorded when they were in isolation during the Covid-19 pandemic. Her album ‘Folklore’, which was released in July 2020, won the top album spot last year and has a total of five Grammy nominations this year.

This is also her fourth ‘album of the year’ nomination; she must win this award in order to break the Grammy record for ‘most albums of the year’ wins. If the musician wins this particular prize, she will tie the record with superstars Paul Simon, Stevie Wonder, and Frank Sinatra.