TCA Nizamabad T20 League: Jagirdar bowls Perkit CC to victory

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Fri - 4 November 22

Ata Ullah Jagirdar scalped six wickets for 24 to bowl his side Perkit CC to a six-wicket victory over Jimmy XI

Hyderabad: Ata Ullah Jagirdar scalped six wickets for 24 to bowl his side Perkit CC to a six-wicket victory over Jimmy XI in the Telangana Cricket Association Nizamabad District Senior T20 League at the Shailaja Grounds, on Friday.

Malapalli Blue Sky CC 115 in 18 overs (Yadhi 3/16) lost to Rising Star CC 116/2 in 13.3 overs (Maloth Vijay 66 no); SKS Super Kings CC 149/8 in 18 overs (M A Mubeen 60) bt Warriors XI 92/6 in 18 overs; TCA Makloor XI 151/7 in 20 overs bt PCA CC 91 in 14.5 overs (Sachin Pawar 31no; T Vijay 4/22); TCA Jimmy XI 116 in 17.3 Overs (Ata Ullah Jagirdar 6/24) lost to Perkit CC 120/4 in 13.5 Overs (Danish 40 no, Zeeshaan 46 ).