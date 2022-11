TCA Nizamabad T20 League: Sai slams ton in Bigala XI’s big win

Gunjari Sai scored unbeaten 53-ball 100 while Sudheer Reddy scalped four wickets to guide Bigala XI to a thumping 75-run victory

Hyderabad: Gunjari Sai scored unbeaten 53-ball 100 while Sudheer Reddy scalped four wickets to guide Bigala XI to a thumping 75-run victory over NCC in the Telangana Cricket Association (TCA) Nizamabad District Seniors T20 League held at the Shailaja Grounds, Nizamabad on Tuesday.

Batting first, Sai’s century and Saraf RajaShekhar’s 40 helped Bigala XI to post 221/2 in 18 overs. In reply, Sudheer Reddy restricted NCC to 146/9 in 18 overs to guide their side home.

In another match, Mujahid Youth XI crushed Red Star CC by 36 runs.

Brief scores: TCA Bigala XI 221/2 in 18 Overs (Gunjari Sai 100 no, Saraf RajaShekhar 40, Kamla Kalyan 35) bt NCC 146/9 in 18 Overs (Taher Bin Jaffar 35, Sudheer Reddy 4/34); Mujahid Youth XI 150/6 in 18 Overs (Syed Mujahid Ahmed 43, Rayyan Bin Ahmed 36) bt Red Star CC 124/9 in 18 Overs (Sk Ubaid 23); MCC 132/9 in 18 Overs (Rupinder Singh 28, Zeeshaan 3/18) bt Perkit CC 113/7 in 18 Overs (Jafer Ahmed 29, Mohammed Mubeen Ahmed 3/17); TCA Pasha XI 147/9 in 20 Overs (Atif Fazal Khan 48, Naga Karthik 22, Ayaz Khan 4/31, Chand pasha 3/21) bt Mallepalli Blue Sky 123/6 in 20 Overs (Arshad Ahmed 26).