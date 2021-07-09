TCS to hire over 40,000 freshers in financial year 2021-22

The company had hired 40,000 graduates from campuses last year and will do better on that number, TCS chief of global human resources Milind Lakkad said

By | Published: 9:15 pm

Mumbai: Largest software exporter TCS will be hiring more than 40,000 freshers from campuses in the country in the financial year 2021-22, a top executive said on Friday. The company, the largest employer in the private sector with a base of over 5 lakh employees, had hired 40,000 graduates from campuses last year and will do better on that number, its chief of global human resources Milind Lakkad said.

He said the Covid pandemic-related restrictions do not pose any difficulties in hiring and added that last year, a total of 3.6 lakh freshers had appeared for an entrance test virtually.

“From the campus in India, we hired 40,000 last year. We will continue to hire and hire 40,000 or more this year in India,” Lakkad said, adding that lateral hiring will also be “robust” this year.

Similarly, the company will also do better on the 2,000 trainees hired from American campuses last year, he said, without sharing an exact number.

Lakkad said a lot of planning goes into hiring from campuses and it is not ‘just-in-time’ hiring when a business deal gets signed up, and typically it takes over three months before a resource gets on a project.

The company’s chief operating officer N Ganapathy Subramaniam said there is no dearth of talent supply in India and also disagreed with concerns about its cost. Its chief executive and managing director Rajesh Gopinathan said it often gets asked if the organisation is too large but added that the way it is structured makes it possible from a management and nimble-footedness perspective.

TCS has broken the organisation into small, autonomous entities, he said, pointing out that several entities like the railways, armed forces and political parties function with large pools of people.

Lakkad said the company expects the attrition of 8 per cent levels to go up once the situation normalises, adding that the normal levels are between 11-12 per cent.